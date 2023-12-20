Manitowoc man sentenced in 2022 Boost Mobile robbery, and 3 other criminal cases conclude

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Criminal cases for several people were concluded recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court, including the following:

Alex Goines Jr., the man who robbed Boost Mobile in 2022;

Kristine A. Jordan and Samantha L. Jordan, the mother and daughter who were responsible for neglecting a 3-week-old girl;

Lavell L. Nance, who was convicted of possession of drugs with intent to sell; and

Eleazar Camacho-Perez, who threatened a family with a firearm outside their home.

Here's what you need to know about the cases and their outcomes.

Alex Goines Jr.

Goines, 34, was sentenced to eight years in state prison after being convicted of armed robbery.

He was arrested Jan. 4, 2022, as a suspect in the Dec. 30, 2021, armed robbery of Boost Mobile in Manitowoc. Police reports said they found electronics that had consistent serial numbers to those stolen from Boost Mobile at Goines' residence, as well as clothing that matched the suspect's description, multiple firearms and cash.

Police also found a handgun, a second large amount of cash and a large quantity of cocaine packaged for sale inside a safe in Goines' bedroom.

Goines was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, three felony counts of possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony, felony false imprisonment, and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

He was convicted of felony armed robbery, felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felony possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony, and felony false imprisonment. The rest of the charges were dismissed during a plea hearing.

Goines was sentenced to eight years in state prison on the armed robbery charge, three years on the possession of cocaine charge, four years on the possession of a firearm charge and three years on the false imprisonment charge, all of which will be served concurrently.

Kristine A. Jordan and Samantha L. Jordan

Kristine and Samantha Jordan were given five years of probation after both being convicted of felony chronic neglect of a child.

The mother and daughter were accused of failing to get immediate medical help for Samantha's infant daughter, which endangered her life.

According to the criminal complaint, the infant had several life-threatening medical conditions, some of which an emergency room doctor suspected were caused by dehydration.

The 3-week-old girl was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Manitowoc Jan. 12, 2022, after Kristine, the baby's grandmother, noticed the infant hadn't woken or dirtied a diaper since the previous afternoon.

Both women were arrested Jan. 14, 2022, and were charged with felony neglecting a child causing great bodily harm. Kristine was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, but that charge was dismissed.

Kristine and Samantha's sentences were withheld and they both were given five years of probation. As a condition of their probation, neither is allowed to have contact with the victim unless otherwise approved by the guardians, the court, the Manitowoc County Department of Human Services and the probation agent.

Lavell L. Nance

Nance, 39, was given three years of probation for felony possession of designer drugs with intent to sell.

Nance was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, after an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child.

Catherine D. Carter, the child's mother, was also arrested. She was charged with multiple counts of neglecting a child and her case is still ongoing.

Nance was charged with felony possession of designer drugs with intent to sell, felony maintain drug trafficking place, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The last two charges were dismissed. His sentence was withheld and he was given three years of probation.

Eleazar Camacho-Perez

Camacho-Perez, 33, was sentenced to 30 days in the Manitowoc County Jail after being convicted of first-degree endangering safety.

He was arrested June 7, 2022, after the Manitowoc Police Department received a report of an armed man, later identified as Camacho-Perez, trying to break into a residence on Johnston Drive, according to police reports.

As police arrived on the scene, they heard multiple gunshots fired outside the home as Camacho-Perez broke in.

Manitowoc County SWAT Team helped remove the caller and their children from the home and neighbors were also told to temporarily leave their homes until Camacho-Perez was arrested a few hours later, police reports said.

He was charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a weapon, felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a weapon and two counts of disorderly conduct with use of a weapon. All charges except the first were dismissed. Camacho-Perez was sentenced to 30 days in county jail, which was determined he had already served while he waited for the conclusion of his court case.

