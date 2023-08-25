Manitowoc man sentenced for role in February 2022 shooting near Westfield Park

A view of Westfield Park as seen in Manitowoc on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

MANITOWOC - An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was given probation for his involvement in a 2022 shooting near Westfield Park.

Caiden T. Peterson was arrested following the Feb. 6, 2022, shooting in the area of Westfield Park.

Peterson was held in Manitowoc County Jail on a $15,000 bond while he awaited the conclusion of his court case. He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor endangering safety, misdemeanor discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon as a person under 18 years old.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon at his plea hearing April 18, but the other four criminal charges were dismissed.

Peterson appeared for sentencing June 30. A sentence of five years in prison was stayed and he was placed on probation for five years. Conditions of his probation include spending six months, with a possibility of an additional six months, in county jail. Peterson is also banned from possessing any firearms, cannot have contact with any individual who was present at the 2022 shooting, and must maintain sobriety during his probation.

Jordan-Anthony J. Roberson was also arrested as a suspect in the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, audio on a nearby surveillance video indicated two different guns were shot in the incident.

The video also captured images of a silver vehicle coming from the area of Wollmer and South 16th streets at a high speed. A vehicle matching its description was later found at a residence n Clark Street, where Roberson lived with his parents and family.

Roberson was charged with misdemeanor firing a weapon within 100 yards of a building. His prison sentence was withheld and he was given three years of probation on Feb. 20 in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

