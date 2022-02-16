Manitowoc man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for dealing drugs

MANITOWOC - A 31-year-old Manitowoc man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison for dealing drugs.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Stephen S. Vice Jr. was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Following his seven years in prison, Vice will have seven years of supervised release.

In June and July of 2021, Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigators conducted one controlled purchase of meth and three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Vice, according to an Eastern District of Wisconsin sentencing memorandum. The drug unit also seized 27 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of meth from a Two Rivers hotel, the sheriff's office said.

According to his sentencing memorandum, Vice has been addicted to drugs from age 11, lived with a father who also abused and sold drugs, and has been on his own since he was 15 years old.

