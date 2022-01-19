A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his role in a 2020 fentanyl overdose death.

MANITOWOC - Jeremiah J. Janke, a 26-year-old Manitowoc man, was sentenced to six years in state prison Tuesday for his role in a 24-year-old man's overdose death in July 2020.

Janke was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs during a plea hearing in August. He was also found guilty of delivering heroin in a case from 2017 and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in a second case from 2020.

For those two charges, he was sentenced to five years in state prison, to be served concurrently with the six-year sentence for reckless homicide. After his period of confinement, Janke will serve an additional five years in extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint from the reckless homicide case, Manitowoc police officers were called to a home on Clark Street in 2020 where they found the body of a 24-year-old man who had overdosed on fentanyl.

The document said officers obtained phone records and video surveillance from a business across the street from the home, which showed Janke visiting the man's residence prior to the man's death.

Janke told the police he sold the man heroin, adding he sold heroin to support himself.

During Janke's sentencing hearing Tuesday, his attorney, Brian Van Ells, told the court that Janke had significant drug addiction issues, as well as mental health issues, but also said Janke was seeking treatment for both while in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail.

Janke made a statement during his sentencing and said "nothing I can say will change what I've done."

