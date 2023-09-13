Manitowoc man sentenced in weapon, drug possession charges related to 2021 death of Malachi Moore

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC - A 23-year-old Manitowoc man was sentenced to probation and three months in county jail on charges he received after being arrested at the scene of a homicide in 2021.

Malik R. Thomson was arrested May 18, 2021, when officers found him in a car with a concealed weapon and a large amount of THC.

Officers had been called to the Two Rivers residence Thomson was parked at for the shooting death of a man later identified as 17-year-old Malachi Moore.

Thomson did not witness the shooting, but was sleeping in his car parked outside the residence.

In a search of the car, police found a concealed weapon and a large amount of THC.

He was charged with felony possession of THC with intent to deliver and misdemeanor carry a concealed weapon. He appeared Sept. 12 for a plea and sentencing hearing during which his sentence was withheld and he was given two years of probation. As a condition, he will serve three months in county jail, with another three months stayed.

Four other men were charged in 2021 in connection with Moore's death. Joshua I. Walcott was charged with first-degree homicide, felony possession of a firearm and felony sexual assault of a child; Todd P. Mueller was charged with two felony counts of chronic neglect of a child and was give two years of probation; Rodney Anderson Jr. was charged with harboring or aiding a felon and given three years of probation; and Kaden Jones was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping, which was later dismissed.

Walcott's case is ongoing. He is expected to appear for a jury trial starting Oct. 2 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

