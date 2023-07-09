Manitowoc man sought after fleeing Fond du Lac deputies, crashing vehicle in Brandon

FOND DU LAC – Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old Manitowoc man who the sheriff’s office said fled a traffic stop Friday morning and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole in the village of Brandon.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle for speeding at around 10 a.m. Friday on State 49 near Brandon Road in the township of Metomen. However, the vehicle did not stop and instead sped away from deputies east on State 49 into the village of Brandon.

The news release said the deputy was still trying to catch up to the vehicle when he saw it crash into a utility pole at the intersection of East Main and Woodward streets in Brandon.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said a perimeter was established and a search using a sheriff’s office drone and a Ripon police K-9 was unsuccessful in tracking the suspect.

Deputies and a Wisconsin State Police trooper remained on scene while a deputy contacted the vehicle’s owner, who stated her son was driving the vehicle. The news release said the woman told the deputy her son informed her he believed his leg was broken and he was hiding somewhere in the area, unable to move.

Deputies tried to call and text the suspect but did not receive an answer. They also pinged his phone to determine his last known location and searched those areas but still did not locate him.

A rail truck from was used to check along the railroad. That search consisted of numerous out buildings, open fields and large areas of thick vegetation, the news release said.

Deputies then learned the suspect had reached out to his mother again. Based on that conversation, the news release said it was apparent the suspect was choosing not to seek assistance for his injuries and that he was not going to cooperate with law enforcement.

At that point, the second search ended.

The news release said deputies spent about five hours searching for the suspect Friday.

Inside the suspect’s crashed vehicle, the news release said deputies found a white substance that field tested positive for fentanyl along with other narcotics. A large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash was also located, the release said.

The suspect's vehicle was totaled in the crash but no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Nathan C. Holan, is wanted on suspicion of fleeing/eluding, possession with intent to deliver-fentanyl, possession of suboxone, possession of oxycodone, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and resisting.

The news release added Holan has a criminal history and is on probation for armed robbery. A warrant has been issued for him through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He has an open court case through Marathon County for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, which he is out on after receiving a $250 cash bond.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about Holan’s whereabouts should call 920-929-3390 or leave an anonymous tip on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement tip line at 920-906-4777.

