Manitowoc man suspected of repeatedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old charged with six felonies

MANITOWOC - A Manitowoc man appeared in court Monday on charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Robert M. Lindahl, 38, was arrested June 18 after police interviewed the child and their family members.

According to the criminal complaint, Lindahl is suspected of sexually assaulting the child on at least three different occasions in a one-and-a-half to two-week span.

The child told their father and their aunt that Lindahl had touched them inappropriately, the complaint said, and they also stated that Lindahl had shown them a video on his phone of "other private parts."

Lindahl was arrested without incident when police found him at a car parts shop on Calumet Avenue that same day, according to the complaint.

When police searched Lindahl, police found his phone, a USB drive, three bags containing pills used for erectile dysfunction, a folding knife and a charred glass smoking device.

Lindahl has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault, two felony counts of exposing genitals, felony exposing a child to harmful material, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class B felony, which carries a punishment of up to 60 years in state prison on each count.

Lindahl is being held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond and a $1,500 recognizance bond.

