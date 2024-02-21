Manitowoc to move forward with Humane Society on talks of selling, leasing portion of Indian Creek Park: Watchdog Wednesday

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Common Council approved moving forward with Lakeshore Humane Society on a proposal to sell or lease a portion of Indian Creek Park to the non-profit.

The 46.41-acre park is at 701 Albert Drive and abuts Little Manitowoc River. It has a natural spring in the southeast portion.

The park has an 18-hole disc golf course, which is open year-round, and a large off-leash dog run area adjacent to the course.

According to a letter from LHS to City Planner Paul Braun, the Humane Society would use a portion of the park land to construct a new facility. The location would give the facility a closer proximity to the dog park inside Indian Creek Park.

The council met Feb. 19 and unanimously approved the proposal. Mayor Justin Nickels told the council the approval will get the ball rolling on negotiations, but the council will still have to approve or deny the final plan.

While city staff recommended the land be leased to LHS rather than sold, Nickels said both possibilities will be discussed.

More info: City of Manitowoc meetings

Two Rivers City Council continues discussion about sidewalk decals

A view along Washington Street, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Two Rivers City Council is continuing to pursue an amendment to the ordinance regulating signs that would allow businesses to install sidewalk decals.

At the meeting Feb. 19, the council approved a motion to draft an ordinance for the council to review at its next meeting.

The council will also set a date for a public hearing on the ordinance amendment at that time.

Council member Darla LeClair said she would expect the council to be able to review the findings of a survey from business owners about the decals by the next council meeting as well.

The council started this discussion in December when Two Rivers Main Street Director Jason Ring presented the idea. At that meeting, Ring said there are downtown businesses that had already installed such signs and others that were interested in using them.

The next city council meeting will take place March 4.

More info: City of Two Rivers meetings

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. "Watchdog Wednesday" is a weekly series that aims to give you the news you need to stay on top of local government.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc to pursue selling, leasing part of park to Humane Society