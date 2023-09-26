Manitowoc police arrest man suspected of seeking sex with 13-year-old after tip from Bikers Against Predators

MANITOWOC – Police arrested a 36-year-old Manitowoc man at Lincoln Park Monday night after receiving a tip from nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit group Bikers Against Predators, which states its mission is “acting against online child predators.”

Around 1,700 people watched a Facebook Live broadcast showing a member of the group meeting the Manitowoc man at Lincoln Park, where the man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex. The nearly 40-minute video labels the incident as “Catch #245.”

According to a Manitowoc police report, officers responded to the park at 1215 N. Eighth St. at around 6:30 p.m. Monday after being alerted by a caller from Bikers Against Predators that the Manitowoc man was headed to the park to meet the girl he believed was 13 for sex.

When officers arrived at the park, they found the Manitowoc man with a group of people from Bikers Against Predators, including the person who called police.

The Manitowoc man was arrested after police were provided evidence from Bikers Against Predators that showed the Manitowoc man had traveled to the park with the intent of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl, the police report said.

According to the report, officers were provided copies of text messages dating from Aug. 10 to Sept. 25 that showed the interactions between the Manitowoc man and the person he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The messages were sexual in nature and also included links to graphic sexual content.

The man was arrested on suspicion of expose child to harmful material, use computer to facilitate child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. He was listed as an inmate at Manitowoc County Jail Tuesday morning.

The Herald Times Reporter does not name suspects until they have been charged with a crime in court.

