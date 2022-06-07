Manitowoc police arrest man suspected of breaking into home while armed with a gun. No one was hurt.

MANITOWOC - A 32-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested on suspicion he broke into a home armed with a gun early Tuesday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers received a report of the armed man outside a residence in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive in Manitowoc shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said the man was trying to break into the home. The caller knew the man and described him to police.

As police arrived on scene, they heard multiple gunshots fired outside the home. They continued toward the home as the suspect broke in, according to police.

Manitowoc police were assisted by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Two Rivers Police Department, the Manitowoc County SWAT Team and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department.

Police said the caller stayed on the phone with dispatch until members of the Manitowoc County SWAT Team helped remove the caller and their children from the home.

Neighbors were also temporarily displaced until the suspect was taken into custody a few hours later, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident. Neighbors were able to return to their homes later Tuesday morning.

Police are recommending charges of recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence against the man. The Herald Times Reporter does not publish the names of those arrested until they have been charged with a crime in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and Manitowoc police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 920-686-6551. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or use the P3 cellphone app and be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

