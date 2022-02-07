Manitowoc police arrest one suspect, others sought after shooting near Westfield Park

MANITOWOC - Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered by police and Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of whoever was involved in a shooting that happened in the area of Westfield Park Sunday.

Manitowoc police said in a news release Monday that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and they received reports of multiple males involved in a physical fight that ended when both sides shot at one another.

Police said after reviewing video from the area that multiple suspects and suspect vehicles were seen fleeing after the guns were shot. They say one person is in custody while others are being sought.

Westfield Park is at 1651 Wollmer St., in the center of Manitowoc.

Callers with information could become eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466, by utilizing the P3 app or by contacting Capt. Peter McGinty at 920-686-6585. Tipsters may remain anonymous and are asked to reference Manitowoc police incident 2022-0001510.

