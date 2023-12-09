Manitowoc Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy seeks applicants, and more news in weekly dose

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy — a 10-week program covering various aspects of law enforcement — is accepting applications for its next session, which runs 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 27 to April 23, 2024.

Those interested in participating must submit an application to the Police Department by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2024. The department is at 910 Jay St. People can contact Sgt. Paul Krock at 920-686-6576 or pkrock@manitowoc.org for more details.

The Citizens’ Academy will conclude with a graduation April 30, 2024. It is designed to reach out to members of the community and invite them to learn more about the Manitowoc Police Department.

Academy classes will be instructed by personnel of the Manitowoc Police Department, who will be open, honest and candid about their duties and experiences as a law enforcement officer.

Class discussion will be encouraged. Classroom lectures will be kept to a minimum to maximize the “hands-on” practical exercises.

Topics to be covered include Police Department Operations, Use of Force, Firearms, Traffic Stops, O.W.I./D.R.E., Building Searches, Domestic Violence, Internet Sex Predators, Drug Awareness, Drone Demo, Human Trafficking, and Courtroom Testimony.

The department said the goal of the Citizens’ Academy is to provide graduates with a working knowledge of the Manitowoc Police Department and to strengthen community support and involvement with the department. Those who graduate will also have the option to continue being part of the Citizens’ Academy by joining the Citizens’ Academy Alumni Association. The alumni play a role in running the Academy by hosting monthly meetings and fundraisers throughout the year.

Manitowoc hotel showcases renovation: ‘The allure of the view’ at this renovated Manitowoc hotel is helping showcase ‘the beauty of downtown’

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Manitowoc County.

Washington House Museum to participate in Cool City Christmas

The sign at the Historic Washington House as seen, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Two Rivers, Wis. The firm is claimed to be the birth place of the Sundae.

Step into the holiday magic at The Washington House Museum, 1622 Jefferson St., Two Rivers, Dec. 16 as part of Two Rivers’ citywide Cool City Christmas event.

Open from noon to 6 p.m. that day, visitors at the museum can chat with Mrs. Claus and take a photo with her. While there, they can write a letter to Santa and drop it in a special mailbox to have it delivered to Santa for reply.

The first 200 visitors receive a free tote bag (no purchase required).

For $4, enjoy a warm pretzel with cheese sauce and a soda or water for $1. Adults 21 and older can purchase a cold brew to top off their snacks. A free scoop of ice cream will be served to individuals, while supplies last.

The museum’s Grand Ballroom will feature live holiday music from the Clipper City Chordsmen 2-3 p.m.; Robin and Rick Powell, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; and Don Konop and the Mystic Moods, 5-6 p.m. Between the live music sets, everyone can participate in a scavenger hunt for small prizes and treats.

Admission to The Washington House is free. Learn more at tworivers-history.org.

Masquers holds open auditions for upcoming production of ‘RIPCORD’

The Masquers, Inc., Community Theater Company in Manitowoc has announced open auditions for the second production of its 93rd season, “RIPCORD,” by David Lindsay-Abaire.

A news release states: “This enemies-to-friends story brings slapstick and surprising comedy to the stage pairing two mature women as unexpected roommates in a senior living facility. As this odd couple embarks upon increasingly emotionally and physically dangerous tricks in order to break each other, secrets are revealed, lives are jeopardized, and peach cobbler is enjoyed.”

The theater is looking for three men and three women to portray characters ranging in age from 20 to 80. Auditions will be at The Masquers Coach House, 616 N. Eighth St., Manitowoc, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

Sign outside The Masquers community theater group's stage coach facility at 616 N. Eighth St., downtown Manitowoc.

Online registration has been provided at www.themasquers.org/auditions.html for everyone wishing to attend auditions. Audition forms and character descriptions can also be accessed at the same location.

All participants should attend the auditions with a completed audition form, a headshot and a list of rehearsal scheduling conflicts. They are asked to arrive early, be ready to start on time and plan to stay for the entire audition session.

Rehearsals will begin in January and will run until production dates. “RIPCORD” will be performed March 9-11, 2024, at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Exotic Pet Surrender Event collects 24 animals

Organizers of an Exotic Pet Surrender Event at Ledgeview Nature Center in Chilton Dec. 3 said they collected 24 animals, including 18 guinea pigs.

The event marked the culmination of a yearlong effort by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue and its partnering organizations and emphasized the ongoing need for responsible rehoming solutions for exotic pets.

John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, cited the unique challenge faced with the large influx of guinea pigs, stating, “We are geared towards exotic animals like fish, birds and reptiles, so when someone surrenders large amounts of domesticated animals like guinea pigs, it really leaves us scrambling for resources.”

A bearded dragon collected during an Exotic Animal Rescue Event.

To support the ongoing efforts of JRAAR, Moyles encourages the public to consider adopting, donating, or contributing to their wish list at https://linktr.ee/jraar.

The Chilton event marked the last Exotic Pet Surrender Event for the year for the organization, concluding a series of 18 events that led to the rehoming of 380 animals.

Looking ahead, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue has announced 29 events planned for the next year across various locations in Wisconsin, including Neenah, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Sarona, Oshkosh, Madison, Prescott, Merill, Keshena, Wisconsin Dells, Kimberly, Beloit, Waupun, Florence, Marinette, Bristol, Eau Claire, Kaukauna, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Suamico and Hudson.

The Exotic Pet Surrender events are designed to provide a responsible alternative to releasing exotic pets into the wild. The program, made possible through the support of sponsors such as Animart and Festival Foods, brings together a network of rehoming partners, including Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary & Rescue, Ledgeview Nature Center, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Winnebago Waterways, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

For those with inquiries or those interested in adopting, contact Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org.

Holiday cookie baking tips: 5 tips for baking the perfect holiday cookies, courtesy of Hartman's Bakery in Manitowoc

Get your dose — stay connected

Get your dose of local community news here each week. For updates throughout the week, come back to htrnews.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

News tips

Send tips to htrnews@htnrews.com. See our contact page.

Award-winning content

The Herald Times Reporter earned the top award, Best in Division B, for all newspapers in the state with daily circulation of less than 9,999 in the 2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest. The Best in Division award came after the Manitowoc paper won 14 individual awards in the contest, including five first place, three second place, five third place and an honorable mention. Read more about the awards and follow links to the award-winning content by clicking here.

Our impact

The Herald Times Reporter — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2022 Community Impact Report and our 2021 Community Impact Report.

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc Police Department's Citizens' Academy: How to apply for 2024