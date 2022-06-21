Manitowoc police investigate after man's body pulled from Lake Michigan

MANITOWOC - Police are investigating after the body of a deceased 27-year-old Manitowoc man was recovered from Lake Michigan Friday.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that police and Manitowoc Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 200 block of Maritime Drive at 8:58 a.m. Friday for the report of an unresponsive person in the water of the Manitowoc harbor.

The responding agencies found the man's body, which was recovered from the water and taken to the Manitowoc County morgue.

Police said the cause of death is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Pete McGinty at 920-686-6585.

This is the second time this month rescue crews have recovered a body from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. On June 3, rescue crews responded to the area of Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at around 12:47 p.m. for the report of a male struggling to swim. The man's body was later recovered from the water at around 5:50 p.m. that day.

