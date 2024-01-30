Manitowoc police investigate report of body found in water near Eighth Street bridge

MANITOWOC — Police officials said they are looking into a report of a body in the water near the Eighth Street bridge in downtown Manitowoc Tuesday morning.

A shift commander for the Manitowoc Police Department confirmed the incident is "an ongoing investigation" and said police will likely issue a news release later Tuesday.

