Manitowoc police search for suspect after shooting at Viebahn Street apartment

MANITOWOC — A suspect in a shooting that happened at an apartment in the 2700 block of Viebahn Street early Saturday afternoon remained at large as of Saturday evening, but police said they had no reason to believe the public was in any danger.

A news release from Manitowoc Police Department Saturday evening said officers were dispatched to the apartment at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a victim who was shot.

Police said the victim sustained injuries and was taken by Manitowoc Fire Department to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, was not located and was still sought by police at the time the news release was sent at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they have a suspect description and are working on leads to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Manitowoc Police Det. Corie Pusel at 920-686-6597.

