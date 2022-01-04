Manitowoc police say suspect arrested in armed robbery of Boost Mobile had prior conviction for aggravated robbery

MANITOWOC - A suspect has been arrested in the Dec. 30 armed robbery of Boost Mobile in Manitowoc.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that a 32-year-old Manitowoc man was taken into custody at an area business Monday as a suspect in the robbery.

The release said that after the arrest, a search warrant was executed at the suspect's address in the 1300 block of South 15th Street, where clothing consistent with the suspect's description from the armed robbery was found, along with multiple firearms, electronics that had consistent serial numbers to those stolen from Boost Mobile and cash.

The release also said a handgun, a second large amount of cash and a large quantity of base cocaine packaged for sale were found inside a safe in the suspect's bedroom.

The release said the suspect previously resided in Illinois and had a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery.

The man is being held at Manitowoc County Jail on suspicion of robbery with the threat of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver with an enhancer of being armed with a dangerous weapon. The suspect was awaiting bail hearing proceedings Tuesday.

The Herald Times Reporter's policy is to not publish the names of those arrested until they have been charged with a crime in court.

Officers responded to the Boost Mobile at 1201 Washington St. in Manitowoc at 4:38 p.m. Thursday for the report of an armed robbery. Police said a man entered the store, showed a handgun, and ordered an employee and customer into an adjacent storage room that contained merchandise. The suspect stole several iPhones and ordered the employee to empty the cash register, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot west on Washington Street. Police said a review of area business security video showed the suspect getting into a maroon Honda Element and leaving the area.

