Manitowoc Public School District has set its 2024 budget. Here's what it will cost taxpayers.

MANITOWOC — Property taxes will be going out soon, so we've prepared a series on local government budgets and how they will affect your wallet in the coming year.

Here is a quick look at key things to know about the Manitowoc Public School District’s 2024 budget.

How much are they spending?

The tax levy for 2024 is $25,247,086, that’s up by 37.5% over last year.

The total spending plan is $95,880,089, which is a 7.02% increase over last year's spending.

What’s it going to cost me?

The tax rate is set to increase 20.7%. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,300 in school property taxes in 2024, an increase of $198 over 2023.

What’s driving the change?

Voters approved an operating referendum that allows the district to exceed state revenue limits by a projected $61.7 million over five years. Superintendent James Feil said the district could have increased the levy by an additional $3.2 million.

"We told taxpayers during the referendum that we would only use the funds we needed," he wrote in a news release Dec. 4.

The district also implemented a new reading curriculum and school reform program called Success for All, which has residual costs for student and support materials.

Where can I find a copy of the budget?

As of Dec. 6, there is no copy of the adopted budget available on the MPSD website, but one can be found as an attachment to the Oct. 24 meeting agenda. People can also request a copy of the budget from the Manitowoc Public School District by calling 920-686-4777.

When am I going to get the bill?

Property tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 18. Payment is due in full by Jan. 31, 2024. For those enrolled in a payment plan, the first installment is due by Jan. 31, 2024.

