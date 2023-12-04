Manitowoc residents butt heads over permit to allow Lotus Recovery Homes to continue operations

MANITOWOC — Dozens of residents turned out to the recent Manitowoc Common Council meeting to voice both support and opposition for a conditional use permit that would allow Lotus Recovery Homes to continue running as transitional housing.

Lotus Recovery Homes offers people who are in drug recovery programs a place to stay with peers and support staff, along with access to support and resources.

Lotus Executive Director Terry Bosch said the lack of the permits for the organization's first two years of operation was an omission he is now correcting.

"The former leadership group for Lotus was unaware of the requirement that a transitional housing use requires a CUP (conditional use permit) and now the new leadership wants to correct the oversight," the report to the Plan Commission stated.

The group sought a CUP for both sites, one on Marshall Street and one on Lake Street. There were separate public hearings Nov. 20 for both sites prior to the Common Council meeting.

A dozen people spoke during the hearings in support of Lotus Recovery Homes and the role they play in people's recovery from drug use. Many of them shared their own stories of rehabilitation and how Lotus or similar organizations helped them.

Christma Rusch, executive director of the Lighthouse Recovery Community Center, pointed out safe and stable housing is an important pillar for long-term recovery.

"So many people in this room have found hope and healing through the connections they regain with others and themselves ... The recovery housing here in Manitowoc has only strengthened the recovery community into the strong and resilient family we are today," Rusch said.

While no one spoke in opposition to the permit for the Marshall Street site, several spoke in opposition to the permit for the Lake Street site.

A few people who said they lived near the Lake Street site, which used to house members of the local Coast Guard, said parking has become an issue in the area.

"I don't think this is the proper place for it," Rita Metzger said. Metzger is also a supervisor for the Manitowoc County Board.

Others said they felt residents of the recovery home, many of whom had been convicted of other crimes in the past, were still involved in obtaining drugs.

"From our living room window, we have seen over and over again that the building that was once home to the keepers of the lighthouse has turned into a magnet for the illegal drug trade," Karen Patterson said.

Bosch said he wanted to address some misconceptions about Lotus, such as that the recovery homes were not correctional facilities, as one man said. He also said Lotus partners with several agencies, including the Manitowoc County Human Services Department and the Manitowoc County Drug Court, to ensure they are providing the residents in recovery with services they need.

"Our residents are working hard to change their lives ... experience has shown the difference that housing like ours makes in the success of recovery process. Our residents are not a threat to the community," Bosch said.

Council member Jim Brey said that regardless of personal feelings, denying the conditional use permits would open the city to potentially costly lawsuits.

Other council members like Eric Sitkiewitz, Steve Czekala and Darian Kaderabek voiced their support of the drug recovery community and disappointment in hearing the opposition to the Lotus Recovery Homes.

"This is something that is needed," Czekala said. "It is definitely needed. And for the residents that are there and for people that need to reside there and are struggling to find beds, my heart bleeds for you, it really does."

The council approved the permit for the Marshall Street site unanimously. The permit for the Lake Street site was approved with a 9-1 vote. Council member Michael Cummings was the only one to vote against the permit.

Cummings represents the district the Lake Street site resides in. He said 90% of the comments he received about the permit for Lotus were in opposition.

"It wasn't necessarily that people were against recovery programs or recovery facilities, it was just more of the fact of what it all brings as far as to that neighborhood," Cummings said.

