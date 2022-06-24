Manitowoc Roncalli Middle School teacher accused of secretly taking photos of female students faces felony charges

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

MANITOWOC - A seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at Roncalli Middle School has been charged in Manitowoc County on suspicion he secretly took inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom.

Gregory Melin, 36, of Sheboygan, faces two felony charges of possessing an intimate representation without consent of a victim under 18 years old, as well as two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

The charges in Manitowoc County come days after charges were filed against Melin in Sheboygan County on suspicion he took photos of minors at a beach.

Sheboygan police arrested Melin June 15 after multiple witnesses ages 14-19 said they caught him taking photos of them at North Side Municipal Beach in Sheboygan.

Melin told police he has taken similar photos in multiple instances for self-gratification purposes.

He faces two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in Sheboygan County.

During a search of Melin's phone, Sheboygan police found the photos Melin took at the beach, as well as photos of young teenage girls in a classroom setting that appeared to have been taken under desks or tables, according to a criminal complaint.

After being notified of the situation by Sheboygan police June 16, Manitowoc police started an investigation at Roncalli Middle School.

After USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reached out for comment, Roncalli Catholic Schools said in a statement Wednesday that Melin has been placed on administrative leave. The school also said this was the first time it had been made aware of any issues about Melin.

On Melin's phone, police found 10 photos depicting four female students, according to the complaint in the Manitowoc County case. Most of the images were taken from below, and some under tables or desks.

According to the complaint, Melin identified all four victims in the photos and the victims identified themselves to police.

Melin told police he has been a math teacher at Roncalli for about three years and began secretly taking photos of female students in November 2021 until May of this year. He told police he believed he took around 50 photos during that time, according to the criminal complaint. He also said the photos were for his own self-gratification purposes.

Each of the four victims identified in the photos told police they were unaware Melin had taken photos of them, but all recalled seeing Melin with his phone out during class time.

One of the victims, an eighth-grade girl, told police she once noticed Melin holding his cellphone below the table and felt like he might have been taking pictures or a video, because she noticed the "camera roll" on his phone.

The same student told police Melin once talked to the class about which female body parts men are attracted to, according to the complaint. Melin told police he did have that conversation with students "as part of his religious teachings."

Melin was released from custody Thursday on a $20,000 cash bond. His initial court appearance at Manitowoc County Courthouse is June 27.

For his charges in Sheboygan County, Melin entered a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Possessing, distributing or exhibiting an intimate representation without consent of a victim under 18 years old is a Class H felony in Wisconsin. If convicted, Melin could face up to six years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for each count.

