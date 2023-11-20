Manitowoc school board mulls decision to discontinue K-8 virtual program at McKinley

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc school board is mulling closing the virtual school services through McKinley Academy for grades kindergarten through 8 in the coming semester.

Assistant Superintendent Jame McCall told board members at the school board meeting Nov. 14 that the cost of the virtual school is too high for the number of students enrolled.

McCall said she recommends "dissolving" the online program for K-8 in January.

Students in grades 9-12 would still have both in-person and online options through McKinley. There are no alternative in-person options for grades K-8.

If the program is discontinued, McCall said the students would have to choose to either attend in-person classes in the Manitowoc Public School District, or enroll in an academic program outside of the district.

She also said the teachers employed for the K-8 virtual program would be given the choice to transition to in-person teaching within the district.

No decision was made at the Nov. 14 meeting, but board members will continue discussion and potentially make a decision at the Nov. 28 meeting.

McKinley Academy was created in 2007 as an alternative high school, but was rebranded in 2021 as a virtual charter school and expanded to include elementary and middle school students. Currently, 28 students in grades K-8 utilize the virtual services. For those 28 students, there are 11 teachers.

In 2021, when the virtual program was first established, 71 students were enrolled to take the online courses.

While not all of the teachers are full-time with the Manitowoc Public School District, the district does spend $863,090 on staffing for the K-8 portion of McKinley Academy.

As McCall pointed out in her presentation to the board Nov. 14, that works out to more than $30,000 per student spent on staffing, while the district spends about $5,000 per student that attends in-person classes at any of the other schools.

"The resources that are going into this program seem to be quite out of line from the resources that we are putting currently in our own classrooms," McCall said.

Additionally, McCall said some classes are not meeting the requirements of direct pupil instruction set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. She said if the board chooses to continue the virtual program, this will need to be corrected.

Board member Matthew Spaulding said he doesn't want to close the program in the middle of a school year.

"That's just crazy to me," he said. "Fiscally, or whatever the cost, this is our responsibility to do this (continue the online program) in the interim."

He said the decision to close should be made between school years.

Board president Stacey Soeldner said she wants to know what kind of alternatives are available that can be offered to families.

"These are students in our district and we are obligated to provide them or offer them the best program that meets their needs," she said.

The DPI lists 65 virtual charter schools in Wisconsin. Of those, 38 are exclusively virtual. The others require some level of in-person attendance.

Board member Paul "Biff" Hansen said he understands why the district needs to make a decision, but he also said he was worried about the 28 students who attend the virtual school program for a variety of reasons.

During public input Nov. 14, several residents voiced their support in keeping the virtual program. The board also received several letters in support of the program, which were summarized during public input by Soeldner.

