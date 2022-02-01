Manitowoc sheriff’s office seeks suspect in burglary at Rupp’s on Washington

MANITOWOC - Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to the identity and arrest of whoever was responsible for a burglary at Rupp’s on Washington in Cleveland.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release Tuesday that the burglary happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 when someone forced entry into the restaurant and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The restaurant is at 1102 W. Washington Ave., in the village of Cleveland.

The news release described the suspect’s clothing as being red, black and white athletic shoes, blue jeans and a camouflage-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect fled in a newer-model, dark-colored, quad-cab pickup truck with a short box.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Chris Bessler at 920-683-4218 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Tipsters can also use the P3 phone app to provide information. Anyone calling Crime Stoppers or using the P3 app can remain anonymous.

OTHER NEWS: Manitowoc County: Here's what the clerk of court, coroner and sheriff will make in salary

OTHER NEWS: Manitowoc man arrested for suspected involvement in drug overdose death

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc sheriff seeks suspect in burglary at Rupp’s on Washington