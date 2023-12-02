Manitowoc Symphony presents ‘Let’s Sing with Santa,’ and more news in weekly dose

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present its holiday concert “Let’s Sing with Santa” at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. Eighth St.

Tickets are $35, $32 or $28, while kids 8 and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be ordered at cccshows.org, by calling 920-683-2184 or visiting the Capitol’s box office.

The symphony is under the direction of Dylan Chmura-Moore and will play music by Robert Shaw, Haydn and timeless holiday carols of John Rutter.

The MSO will be joined in merrymaking by notable special guests. A centerpiece of the concert will feature the voices of the Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale, under the direction of Jim and Susie Miller, and the Lincoln High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of David Bowman, performing Rutter’s timeless holiday carols; local “celebrity” soloists will play toys as a light-hearted contribution to the Haydn “Toy Symphony”; and a narrated story by Hans Christian Andersen set to the music of Bizet rounds out the program.

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra performs.

Michele McCormack of WFRV Local 5 will serve as emcee. Doors will open for ticket-holders at 2 p.m. for photo ops with the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus.

MSO has also partnered with the Courthouse Pub to offer a dinner after the holiday concert — dine in or curbside pick-up. Cost is $38 per person, including gratuity.

For tickets and more information visit www.manitowocsymphony.org/lets-sing-with-santa.

A pair of additional holiday happenings with the MSO include the following:

MSO Christmas Cookie Fundraising Sale: A tray with an assortment of three dozen (36-plus) homemade cookies is $40 and will be delivered to local homes Dec. 20-22 with proceeds to benefit the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra. Place and pay for orders at manitowocsymphony.org/cookies.

MSO Holiday Cash Raffle: This fundraiser is an opportunity to gain a little holiday cash. A maximum of 200 tickets for $100 will be sold. Of the proceeds, one winner will receive $2,000, two winners will each receive $1,000 and two winners will each receive $500. The drawing will take place at the Capitol Civic Centre Dec. 11. Winners do not need to be present to win. Purchase tickets in person at Capitol, Visit Manitowoc, The Wild Iris, Berkshire Hathaway Starck Realty or write an email to email.mso@gmail.com or contact Peggy Pitz at 920-684-3492.

Manitowoc outdoors: Manitowoc hunter arrows 9-point buck and more in this week's outdoors report

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Manitowoc County.

30th Street reconstruction focus of meeting

City of Manitowoc will hold a public involvement meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at City Hall, 900 Quay St., to discuss the planned reconstruction of 30th Street, which is set for summer 2026.

The city said the project will begin just south of the Dewey Street intersection and proceed south, ending just north of the Viebahn Street intersection.

The Dec. 12 meeting will include discussion about the design concepts for the reconstruction of the roadway and public comments about the project. A short presentation will be provided by representatives of the consulting firm Ayres. Informal discussions will follow the presentation to discuss individual concerns about the project. All interested are invited to attend.

Clipper City Chordsmen to present Christmas Show

Clipper City Chordsmen are preparing for their Christmas Show, “A Lot For Christmas,” which will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Franciscan Center for Music Education, 6751 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc.

The beginning of the performance finds “Julie Jingle” (Mary Hamachek), who narrates in the recollections of the past while at the Silver Bell Acres nursing home for the elderly.

Julie is a member of the Jingle family, and “Jolly Jingle” (Bill Fricke), who operates the family Jingle Tree Farm, sells their Christmas trees.

Julie, in recalling songs for the Silver Bell Acres Christmas show, shares her story in the journey and experience of the season.

The Clipper City Chordsmen

Good friends and members of the Jingle family come to the tree farm to purchase a tree. In the gathering and sharing, musical recollections come to the fore in preparations by the Clipper City Chordsmen chorus, an octet and quartets.

The Lutheran High School “Lancer Singers” will be performing, and a presentation will be made to the recipient of the Harmony Award, which is to one who has reached out into the community creating harmony.

Tickets are available at clippercitychordsmen.org; from Chordsmen members; at Fricke Printing, 2011 S. 14th St., Manitowoc; or by calling 920-973-SING. They are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 and younger.

Manitowoc Senior Center & Recreation Division announces upcoming activities and programs

Manitowoc Senior Center & Recreation Division is offering the following activities and programs. For more information, call 920-686-3060 or visit the Senior Center, 3330 Custer St.

Senior Center:

Gift shop: The Senior Center gift shop is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and people can find many gifts for the holidays.

Blood pressure checks: The Senior Center, in partnership with Harbor View Assisted Living and Preceptor Home Health, are offering free blood pressure checks every second Friday and fourth Wednesday of the month. The next check is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Fitness classes: The Senior Center offers a variety of fitness classes for all skill and experience levels. Contact the center for more information.

Holiday De-Stress Meditation: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22, let go of the stress that the holidays, winter and everyday life bring. Call the center for more details or to sign up.

Beginners’ Tai Chi: Classes are at 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from January to June 2024, but people must pre-register by Dec. 29. The class strengthens extremities and core muscles of the back and abdomen, and boosts flexibility, strength and balance.

Closed for the holidays: The Senior Center is closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

Recreation Division:

Adult Shape-up: This class is offered Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. The next session runs Jan. 8 to Feb. 17. Cost is $25 for residents or $35 for non-residents.

Adult Yoga Stretch Mat Class: This class is offered on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center Jan. 4 to Feb. 8. Cost is $25 for residents or $35 for non-residents.

Riflery: Sessions are held at the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office shooting range, 1025 S. Ninth St. Cost is $45 for residents or $64 for non-residents. Sessions are Jan. 10 to March 13 at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays or 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. The program is for ages 8 and older and teaches gun safety, targeting shooting and skills. Rifles and shooting jackets are provided. People can register online or by calling 920-686-3060.

Rumble Cardio Kickboxing: This is held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 9 to March 12 at the Senior Center. Cost is $25 for residents or $35 for non-residents. No experience is needed. Register online or by calling 920-686-3060.

Plane crash: 2 onboard plane that crashed in Manitowoc, neither hurt. Police, FAA, NTSB probe incident.

Get your dose — stay connected

Get your dose of local community news here each week. For updates throughout the week, come back to htrnews.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

News tips

Send tips to htrnews@htnrews.com. See our contact page.

Award-winning content

The Herald Times Reporter earned the top award, Best in Division B, for all newspapers in the state with daily circulation of less than 9,999 in the 2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest. The Best in Division award came after the Manitowoc paper won 14 individual awards in the contest, including five first place, three second place, five third place and an honorable mention. Read more about the awards and follow links to the award-winning content by clicking here.

Our impact

The Herald Times Reporter — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2022 Community Impact Report and our 2021 Community Impact Report.

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra holiday concert at Capitol Civic Centre