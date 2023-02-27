Manitowoc teen sentenced for shooting gun near Westfield Park last February

A view of Westfield Park as seen in Manitowoc on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

MANITOWOC - An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was given probation for shooting a gun near Westfield Park last February.

Jordan-Anthony J. Roberson was arrested last year for shooting at a group of people in the 700 block of South 16th Street in Manitowoc.

A surveillance video from the 700 block of South 18th Street captured the sounds of the gunshots from the shooting, which happened Feb. 6, 2022.

The criminal complaint stated: "The audio captured on the surveillance video indicated two gunshots which sounded similar. There were then three to four gunshots which sounded different from the first two gunshots."

A few seconds after the gunshots were heard on the video, a silver vehicle appeared coming from the area of Wollmer and South 16th streets at a high speed. A vehicle matching its description was found at a residence on Clark Street, where Roberson lived with his parents and family.

The complaint goes on to say three unnamed witnesses told police they heard Roberson talking about the incident and that he saw a group of people he had issues with in the past on Feb. 6, 2022, who had attacked a friend. The witnesses said Roberson was scared and got a gun from his car and shot at the group of people, but didn't know if he hit them. No one was injured in the incident.

Roberson appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Feb. 20 for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest to two counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon within 100 yards of a building.

Additional charges — felony first-degree reckless endangerment, felony discharge of a firearm toward a person and misdemeanor bail jumping — were dismissed and read in at sentencing.

Judge Jerilyn Dietz withheld a prison sentence and imposed three years of probation.

