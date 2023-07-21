Manitowoc woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in May overdose death

MANITOWOC – Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old Manitowoc woman on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in relation to the May 13 overdose death of a 32-year-old Manitowoc man.

A Manitowoc police report said officers went to the woman’s residence in the 1100 block of Green Street Thursday to arrest her, but she did not comply with officers and instead locked herself in a basement. Officers pried open the basement door to gain access and took the woman into custody after they say she continued to resist. She was also then arrested on suspicion of resisting/obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The woman, Sylvia C. Richmond, was charged May 19 after the overdose death with felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics as party to a crime and three misdemeanor bail jumping charges. The arrest on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide came after police on Thursday received lab results and cause of death from the chief medical examiner regarding the May 13 overdose death.

A police report for the May 13 overdose death states officers were called to the same Green Street residence at around 4:40 p.m. May 13 for the report of a suspected drug overdose. The police report states Richmond told officers she had smoked heroin/fentanyl off tinfoil at approximately 3 a.m. that morning and went to bed. She said there was some heroin/fentanyl left on the tinfoil after she smoked it and that the man who was later found dead was asleep on the bed when she went to sleep. She said when she woke up at around 3 p.m. May 13 she found the man unresponsive in the bathroom. Police searched the residence and found a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the police report, when interviewed by police May 17, Richmond told investigators she had been selling drugs prior to her May 13 arrest and that she was also giving drugs away. She said she believed she was selling between 1-2 grams per day and that she got her supply from a man in Milwaukee.

Richmond was listed as an inmate at Manitowoc County Jail Friday morning. First-degree reckless homicide is a Class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

