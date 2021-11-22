Manitowoc woman sentenced to life in prison in toddler's 2018 death

MANITOWOC - Jamie L. Schrank was sentenced to life in prison for causing the 2018 death of a 3-year-old boy.

After a four-day trial in July, a jury found Schrank guilty of felony charges of repeated acts of physical abuse of a child causing death, chronic neglect of a child and possession of methamphetamine.

On July 22, just before her trial, Schrank and her attorney declined to accept the state's final plea offer, which would have resulted in only 20 years in prison.

Schrank, 41, told police in 2018 she was smoking methamphetamine while babysitting a 3-year-old boy who later died after being admitted to a Manitowoc hospital for severe external and internal injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

Both Schrank and her live-in boyfriend, 50-year-old Eduardo Gamez, were watching the boy in their residence on Waldo Boulevard on July 28, 2018, while his parent was at work. The couple's 5-year-old son was also at the home. Schrank and Gamez were arrested shortly afterward and charged with multiple felonies related to the boy's death and abuse.

On April 22, 2020, Gamez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison. He had entered an Alford plea on the charge of chronic neglect of a child causing death.

Gamez's Alford plea allowed him to plead no contest to the felony charge while still maintaining his innocence. The plea is used by defendants who maintain their innocence but acknowledge there is enough evidence of a crime for a jury to find them guilty at a trial.

Schrank was sentenced on Oct. 7 by Circuit Judge Robert Dewane to life in state prison. She could be eligible for extended supervision after 25 years. If granted, conditions of the extended supervision would include any drug or mental health assessments, treatments and counseling deemed appropriate by her agent, maintaining full-time employment, and having no contact with the victim's family.

