Mankato accused of multiple sexual assaults in North Mankato

Mar. 8—NORTH MANKATO — An Owatonna man faces a dozen charges ranging from attempted criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping and burglary related to an alleged incident in North Mankato in January.

Adam John Techau, 38, was charged with 11 felonies and one gross misdemeanor Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A woman reported to police that Techau, who she knew from work, showed up at her residence on Jan. 28 after having relationship issues with his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint. She said she told him he could sleep on the couch.

After she went to sleep, she said Techau came into her bedroom and tried to convince her to engage in sexual activity. She declined, according to the complaint, then he told her they "could do this the nice way or not."

The woman said he grabbed her phone and threw it against a wall after she tried to use it to call police. He reportedly then jumped on top of her and pinned her down, at one point breaking skin on her right wrist while holding it tightly over her head.

The complaint states she grabbed his throat with her other hand and kicked him in the groin to get him off her, causing a struggle between the two before she broke free, ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife to defend herself. She said she threatened to get a gun and shoot him if he got any closer to her, leading Techau to gather his belongings and agree to leave.

North Mankato police spoke with the woman, identified Techau and reported contacting him by phone on Feb. 4 to ask him about what occurred on Jan. 28. A lieutenant said Techau claimed he was in Marshall with his brother, not in North Mankato, on that date.

The brother reportedly told police Techau and Techau's girlfriend visited him in Marshall on Jan. 28. He also denied that his brother contacted him to provide an alibi, according to the complaint.

An investigator contacted the girlfriend, who reportedly said she and Techau went to visit his brother the day after on Jan. 29. On Jan. 28, she said, she was with Techau in North Mankato when the two got into an argument and he left to go to a coworker's residence.

Later that night, she continued, Techau called her asking to pick him up at a convenience store. He claimed he got into an argument with the coworker, but it was only verbal, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Techau arrive at the store at 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The full list of charges filed against Techau include six felonies for attempted criminal sexual conduct, one felony for kidnapping, one felony for false imprisonment, three felonies for burglary and one gross misdemeanor for impeding an emergency call, according to court records.

