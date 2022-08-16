Mankato fentanyl supplier convicted of murder

Aug. 16—MANKATO — The Mankato man who supplied fentanyl to a fatal overdose victim in May 2021 has been convicted of third-degree murder.

Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He had been set for a jury trial on Nov. 28 before opting to plead guilty on Aug. 4, according to court records.

An investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force found Hickman sold heroin containing fentanyl to Jesse Barnhart, 31, before Barnhart's overdose death.

Barnhart was released from treatment days before his death, with a relative reporting he had a history of drug abuse. An autopsy determined his death to be an overdose caused by heroin and fentanyl.

Text messages and surveillance footage showed he bought $120 in drugs from Hickman.

Hickman is the latest dealer in the Mankato area to be charged with or convicted of murder for supplying fentanyl, the leading cause of overdose fatalities in Minnesota. Another man, Dorian Lashawn Langston of St. Cloud, has a hearing Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court for a third-degree murder charge related to a separate fentanyl overdose death.

Hickman's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21. Third-degree murder charges carry sentences of no more than 25 years in prison, no more than $40,000 in fines, or both, according to state statutes.

