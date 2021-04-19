UPDATE: Mankato homeowner charged with arson

Apr. 19—MANKATO — A woman allegedly set fire to her own home, then went into an ex-boyfriend's residence without permission and killed his dog.

Shannan Louise Dewar, 29, was charged with felony counts of arson, burglary and animal abuse Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Dewar's mobile home at at 407 Elm Drive in Mankato was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Witnesses told authorities they saw a vehicle back into the driveway, then they heard a crash that sounded like glass breaking.

They saw a woman speed away as the fire started, according to a court complaint. They provided a description of the woman that matched Dewar and a photograph of the involved vehicle that belonged to her.

Dewar called 911 a few minutes later from a rural Eagle Lake residence. She reportedly told a dispatcher she took pills, started her home on fire, drove to her ex-boyfriend's residence and was vomiting. She then told the dispatcher she took the ex-boyfriend's gun and shot his dog, the charges say.

First responders found Dewar outside the residence and found a gun and a dead dog with a gunshot wound inside in a bedroom.

Dewar was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato for an evaluation, then treated at the hospital before she was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.

A Mankato Department of Public Safety investigator allegedly found an ignitable liquid accelerant had been poured in multiple rooms of the mobile home.

The owner of the rural Eagle Lake property told authorities he had recently broken up with Dewar and told her she was not allowed in his residence.