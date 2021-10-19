Mankato hospital patient charged with threat, assaults

Oct. 19—MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital allegedly assaulted a doctor, a security guard, an emergency room technician and a police officer after threatening to kill the doctor.

Jakob Matthew Schwartz, 22, of St. Peter, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and felony threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Schwartz became upset Monday morning and said he was going to kill the doctor, according to a court complaint.

He then tried to choke the doctor and when a Mankato police officer intervened he used his nails to scratch the officer's arms, the charges say.

Schwartz reportedly fought as he was put into restraints, including striking a security guard and breaking her glasses. He also reportedly used his handcuffed hands to hit an emergency room technician in the head.