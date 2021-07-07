Mankato hotel guest reportedly robbed

Jul. 7—MANKATO — Police are investigating a possible armed robbery of a guest at the City Center Hotel in downtown Mankato.

Mankato Department of Public Safety officers were called to a report that a man with a gun robbed a guest in a room around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday. The robber ran away and a hotel employee called police, Cmdr. Justin Neumann said.

Officers are still working to identify a suspect but believe the robber and guest knew each other.

"There is certainly no indication the public would be in danger," Neumann said.

It's still unclear whether a gun was displayed as initially reported, the commander said.

The guest was not seriously injured.