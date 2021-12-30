Mankato man accused of assaulting ER nurse

Dec. 29—MANKATO — A patient reportedly assaulted an emergency room nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato.

Abshir Abdirisak Omar, 22, was charged with a felony Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court related to a Dec. 14 incident.

Omar allegedly lunged at the nurse after refusing medication in the emergency room, according to a criminal complaint. The nurse ended up with a bruised knee.

The complaint states Omar then fought with two security guards before they got him under control.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola