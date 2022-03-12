Mankato man accused of check forgery

Mar. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces two felonies for allegedly forging a check in January.

Daniel Lee Waugh, 31, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man reported his checkbook went missing, and a check had been forged and cashed, in late January, according to a criminal complaint. The check was reportedly cashed on Jan. 28 for $432 and made out to Waugh.

The complaint states Waugh admitted to cashing the check on behalf of a friend named "Ben" for work "Ben" did. He reportedly refused to provide a last name or phone number for "Ben."

Police requested a warrant for Waugh's arrest. He didn't have an address listed to send a court summons.

