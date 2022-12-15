Mankato man accused of choking family member

Dec. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly choked a family member while intoxicated, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court this week.

Christian William Hahn, 31, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge, a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and a misdemeanor charge for obstructing the legal process.

A criminal complaint states the family member told police that Hahn was staying with him. When the family member got home from work to an intoxicated Hahn, he told Hahn he could no longer live there.

Police say Hahn started choking the family member from behind, leading to the family member punching him before calling police.

A preliminary breath test on Hahn reportedly maxed out the machine, according to the complaint. Before they took him to detox, police say Hahn held onto a doorway to resist their attempts to take him away.

