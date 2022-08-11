Mankato man accused of choking woman

Aug. 11—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony domestic assault charge for allegedly choking a woman.

Theodus Curran Mitchell Jr., 26, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman reported Mitchell had been drinking all day Saturday and started threatening her. He reportedly shoved her, she shoved him back, then he hit her in the mouth, the court complaint said.

She said he proceeded to choke her so hard that her eyesight went "nearly all the way black."

Officers noted she had red marks and bruising on her neck, a laceration under her chin and scratches on her face. They also reported Mitchell shouting vulgarities and threats at them.

He reportedly had a .306 blood alcohol content when tested.

