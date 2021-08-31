Mankato man accused of cocaine sales

Aug. 31—ST. PETER — A Mankato man admitted he was a cocaine dealer after he was caught with large amounts of the drug and cash during a traffic stop, charges say.

Archibald Scott Briggs, 27, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A Nicollet County sheriff's deputy smelled marijuana after stopping Briggs for a broken taillight Monday on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. A search of Briggs' vehicle found marijuana and 80 grams of cocaine, according to a court complaint. Over $7,000, a scale and two cellphones also reportedly were found.

Briggs then allegedly admitted he gets cocaine in Minneapolis and sells it in downtown Minneapolis and in downtown Mankato.