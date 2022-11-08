Mankato man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Nov. 7—MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor Monday.

Eric James Clausen, 40, faces three felonies related to the accusations in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police say a detective received a report from the county's child protection division on Friday about suspected sexual abuse. A 15-year-old girl reportedly said Clausen has been sexually assaulting her, according to a criminal complaint.

She said the first of three instances of sexual abuse occurred when she was 13, followed by two more recent incidents. The girl went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Officers said they contacted Clausen at his work before he agreed to speak with them without an attorney present at Mankato's Public Safety Center. During the interview, police say he admitted to one sexual assault in September 2022.

Clausen's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 17.

