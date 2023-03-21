Mankato man accused of domestic assault

Mar. 21—MANKATO — A woman accused a Mankato man of repeatedly slapping her before choking her Sunday.

Adam Gardner Tillson, 30, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The woman told Mankato police that she and Tillson got into an argument, according to a criminal complaint, leading to him slapping her and hitting her on the head.

She reportedly attempted to get past him when he pushed her onto a bed and placed his hands on her neck to the point she couldn't breathe or speak, the complaint states.

Initially she reported there was no assault, but police say she gave more details after they spoke to someone else in the house who heard her saying, "Let go of me" and "Get your hands off."

Tillson denied physically assaulting the woman.

Mankato police first responded to the scene after a neighbor called to report hearing a fight.

