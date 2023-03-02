Mankato man accused of fleeing officer, causing property damage at car wash

Mar. 1—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces charges after allegedly leading officers on a chase when they arrived at the car wash where he was reportedly smoking methamphetamine while changing his oil.

Branden A. Hendrickson, 23, faces four felonies, including first-degree damage to property, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and drug possession charges, according to charges filed Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Hendrickson is also charged with two misdemeanors including fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

According to the court complaint:

Officers responded to a Mankato car wash at about 10:40 p.m. Monday after the owner reported that Hendrickson was smoking methamphetamine and changing his oil.

The owner said Hendrickson was previously at a different business of his and did not want to confront him without police presence.

Hendrickson got in his car when police arrived and struck a partially opened garage door as he took off, resulting in over $1,000 of property damage.

Hendrickson allegedly took off at a high speed with no lights on. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Hendrickson continued to flee.

The pursuit continued for about five miles. At times, Hendrickson was driving about 60 mph on city streets and went through red lights and stop signs.

Eventually, he crashed into a snowbank before fleeing on foot and was eventually apprehended.

Officers found a white bowl with white residue on it and a cracked mirror with a white substance on it inside the vehicle that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

When officers spoke with Hendrickson, he admitted to fleeing from officers because he had an active Department of Corrections warrant and was in drug court and didn't want to get kicked out.

He also said the methamphetamine was his, documents said, and admitted to seeing the officers but hoped they would call off the pursuit.