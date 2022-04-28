Mankato man accused of Fleet Farm theft, gun threat

Apr. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly stole about $1,600 of merchandise from Fleet Farm on April 19, then threatened to get his gun when staff followed him into the parking lot.

Michael Anthony Ritz, 27, was charged with four felonies for violent threats, theft, possession of theft tools and fleeing police Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Staff at the store reported seeing Ritz on surveillance footage using a magnetic tool to remove security devices from merchandise, according to a criminal complaint. Ritz then reportedly bought several items but walked out without paying for other items.

When staff confronted him outside, the complaint states he fled through the parking lot and at one point shouted, "I'll just get my gun." Staff said they hid behind nearby vehicles while he got in his car.

Police reported pursuing Ritz as he swerved through traffic at high speeds. They called off the pursuit to avoid endangering the public, according to the complaint, and a license plate on the car was found to be stolen from another car of the same make and model.

Shortly after, police reportedly found the car without a license plate parked in an alley nearby where they last saw it on the pursuit. Officers say they saw a backpack from Fleet Farm inside the vehicle.

They later reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized Ritz, according to the complaint. A search of a bag inside the car turned up a stun gun, a garden tool and an energy drink.

The complaint alleges two of the stolen items were similar in nature to items pawned at another business shortly after the theft.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola