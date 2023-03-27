Mankato man accused of graffiti damage

Mar. 27—MANKATO — A Mankato man's graffiti reportedly caused at least $3,916 in property damage, according to a recently filed charge against him.

John Dillon Wood Neitge, 30, was charged with felony property damage Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The investigation into Neitge dates back to October 2021, according to a criminal complaint, when a business reported someone had spray painted the word "TILDE" in a stairwell and other areas.

Mankato police then reported seeing "TILDE" painted on a street light on Nov. 28. An officer reviewed surveillance footage and reported seeing someone spray painting it on Nov. 6 before getting into a "dark colored wagon type vehicle."

During the investigation, police reportedly identified 37 different locations tagged with "TILDE" between Oct. 14-Nov. 24, 2021.

After putting out a media release about the incidents, police said they received tips identifying the person in the footage as Neitge. Two people said they knew of Neitge spray painting property before, according to the complaint.

The officer contacted Neitge, who told him he didn't speak to police. Neitge reportedly had a tattoo on his hand "just like the one observed on the suspect" in the footage, and the officer noted Neitge's vehicle was similar to the one seen in the footage as well.

Police obtained a search warrant for a social media account they said was posting photos of "TILDE" graffiti on various properties in Mankato. They linked Neitge to the account through his internet service provider, according to the complaint.

Location data from Neitge's phone also indicated he was in the area of the vandalized property when the vandalism occurred, according to police.

