Mankato man accused of pointing shotgun at minors

Mar. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly pointed a shotgun at three minors, according to charges filed Monday.

Andrei David Dumitrache, 21, faces a felony assault charge in Blue Earth County District Court.

The incident occurred at an apartment in Mankato on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint. Three minors and an adult told police they heard someone rack a shotgun, with the suspect having orange colored hair.

A resident of the apartment reportedly refused to let police in to search for the suspect. Police said they obtained a search warrant on the apartment and found Dumitrache, who has orange and blonde hair, in bed early Sunday.

His initial appearance in court is set for March 16.

