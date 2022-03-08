Mankato man accused of punching woman

Mar. 7—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony domestic assault charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face Friday.

Mason Alexander Kemp, 25, was charged with two domestic assault felonies and a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman accused Kemp of punching her in the face multiple times Friday after he stopped her from leaving in a vehicle. She also alleges he tried to take the phone away from her when she said she was calling 911.

A police officer reported seeing swelling and bruising on her face. Another person in the residence at the time reportedly saw Kemp strike the woman.

Kemp told police it was just an argument and nothing physical happened, according to the complaint.

