Mankato man accused of ramming car into power pole

Apr. 29—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly rammed a car into a power pole on Fourth Street, lifting the pole from the ground and damaging a retaining wall.

Leonard William Bolhar Jr., 27, was charged with felonies for attempted assault and domestic assault and a misdemeanor for DWI Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Officers arrived at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets to find a woman walking around the vehicle while crying and screaming about how it was destroyed, according to a criminal complaint. She stated her head hurt and she needed an ambulance.

The woman told officers she was in the car while Bolhar was driving. Bolhar was reportedly distraught about a relative who'd recently died, and while approaching the intersection told her, "I will kill both of us right now."

The complaint states he accelerated to about 70 mph, prompting her to ask him to slow down. He then allegedly rammed into the power pole, got out of the vehicle without checking on her, then headed inside his relative's nearby house.

Bolhar went outside after police arrived and admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the complaint. An officer reported he appeared to have been drinking, and two empty liquor bottles were reportedly found in the car.

There were no signs of attempts to brake the car when it was traveling at high speeds, according to the complaint. Officers reported that based on what they observed and heard, it appeared Bolhar "purposely drove the vehicle into the pole" to harm himself and his passenger.

A blood kit was sent to Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola