Mankato man accused of sexual assault of minor in Waseca Couty

Sep. 12—WASECA — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Janesville, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Shawn Robert Tester, 50, faces three felonies related to criminal sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday in Waseca County District Court. The offense dates are listed as on or around June 23.

A criminal complaint states an investigation started when Janesville police received a child protection report on June 30, leading to an interview by a trained forensic-style interviewer with a 6-year-old girl on July 7. The girl reportedly accused Tester of groping her and sexually assaulting her at a residence during the school year and over the summer.

She showed what he allegedly did to her using a doll, the complaint states.

Police met with the girl's mother, who said Tester was familiar to the girl, according to the complaint. When the girl reported what he was doing, the complaint states, the mother said she realized his behavior was consistent with grooming.

The mother reportedly cut off all interactions with him at that point.

Tester has an active warrant out for his arrest, according to court records. The records don't show any similar charges or convictions in his court history.

