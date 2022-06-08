Mankato man accused of sexual conduct with minor

Jun. 8—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces three felony charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Pilee Kong Gatwach, 23, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a 16-year-old girl told police in January she had been in a sexual relationship with Gatwach since she was 13 years old.

She reported they first started communicating on Snapchat before meeting at his apartment. He at one point asked how old she was, according to the complaint, and once she told him he reportedly responded with "but you're not going to say anything right?"

Sexual conduct continued between Gatwach and the girl until July 2021, when she was 15 and he was 22, according to the complaint.

