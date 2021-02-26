Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting blind woman

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—MANKATO — A service provider is accused of touching a vulnerable adult inappropriately at her Mankato group home.

Christopher John Murphy, 33, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman who is legally blind told authorities Murphy touched her crotch area multiple times in January. She told him to stop but he did not and told her not to tell anyone, a court complaint says.

Murphy, who visits the woman regularly to provide technology services, reportedly told an investigator he might have inadvertently touched the woman.

