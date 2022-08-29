Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable adult

Aug. 29—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities.

Albert Brown Lurks Jr., 54, was recently charged with three felonies for criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court.

The woman, considered a vulnerable adult, accused Lurks of forcing himself on her over the course of two years, according to a criminal complaint. She told a mandated reporter about it, leading to a complaint to police July 12.

She reported telling Lurks "no" during incidents in June and July. During one incident she said she pretended to have an asthma attack so he'd stop.

