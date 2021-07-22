Mankato man accused of stalking neighbor

Jul. 22—MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing a felony charge after reportedly following a neighbor and standing outside her house for hours.

Esteban BJ Weisenberger, 33, was charged with felony stalking Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman reported last month a male neighbor she does not know had been scaring her since April.

The man, later identified as Weisenberger, reportedly would stand outside of her house and look inside for hours. She said the man also would follow her on walks and follow her to a grocery store and wait outside.

A police officer told Weisenberger to stay away from the woman. But the woman reported the harassment continued, according to a court complaint.