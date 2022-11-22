Mankato man accused of threats with wooden table leg

Nov. 21—MANKATO — Police say a Mankato man used a wooden table leg to threaten staff at a residential mental health facility.

Kanton Patrick Rawls, 20, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A staff member reportedly told police that Rawls broke the wooden leg off a table before running toward her with it, according to a criminal complaint. She said she backed into a corner in fear while he acted as if he'd hit with her it.

Police took Rawls into custody afterward. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola