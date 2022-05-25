Mankato man accused of trafficking meth

May 25—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony drug sales and possession charges after task force agents reportedly seized 35 grams of methamphetamine from his vehicle Monday.

Damien Jay Kump, 26, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant on Kump's home and vehicle Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle reportedly had a 35-gram bag of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. An agent stated the quantity indicated it was meant for street sales.

Agents reported finding marijuana and a scraping from a meth pipe inside Kump's home. Surveillance cameras were "littered" inside and outside the property, and the door had a piece of wood screwed on it as though for a barricade.

